I must reply to the opinion piece “How to honor officers during Police Week” by Star Parker in the May 18 Frederick News-Post.
I do not disagree with her support of our dedicated police as part of Police Week, nor do I comment on her banal scriptural quotations.
I object to her suggestion that irreligious persons do not know how to “discern right and wrong, or even if there is such a thing” and to her assertion that “The result [of religious decline in this country] is the chaos we are now experiencing.”
These perceptions, although unfortunately widely held by the deeply religious, have no factual basis. There is absolutely no evidence that atheists and other nonreligious persons are any less moral, law-abiding, kind, compassionate, or charitable than our religious compatriots.
In the USA, the states with the highest rates of such societal ills are the so-called “Bible Belt” states where Christianity is strongest.
The least religious states in the country have proportionally lower levels. This pattern holds internationally, as well.
Countries with very low levels of religious belief, such as those in northern Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, have much lower levels of societal dysfunction than the much more religious United States.
Furthermore, they surpass us in most quality of life categories.
I’m not suggesting that less religious societies necessarily are healthier and have fewer of these problems because they are less religious, but at minimum, it is clear that societal health does not depend on religious belief.
Editor's note: Mike Reid is the assistant state director for Maryland for American Atheists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.