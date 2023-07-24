In her recent column in the July 1-2 Frederick News-Post (“Decline in religion doesn’t bode well for the republic”), Gillian Richards of the Heritage Foundation laments the decline in religious participation and claims this harms the country.
Is our increasingly irreligious country really in moral decline?
Despite many serious problems, society today is generally more humane, tolerant and charitable and less corrupt and violent than ever before.
As bad as societal ills such as crime, violence, sexism, racism, and political corruption are now, they were far worse in our more religious past.
Richards selectively quotes Founding Fathers to support her claim that they believed that religion, implicitly Christianity, was necessary.
The Founding Fathers’ society was certainly much more religious and Christian than ours. Their society also practiced chattel slavery, committed genocide against native peoples, engaged in brutal imperialism, winked at political and corporate corruption, and let only white men participate in the political process.
I don’t blame our ancestors for being products of their time, but theirs are hardly the morals we should follow today.
Many preeminent Founding Fathers were Deists, not traditional Christians.
There is no mention of Christianity in the U.S. Constitution. It only mentions religion twice, in Article VI and in the First Amendment. Both items specifically exclude religion.
Consider this excerpt from the Treaty of Tripoli of 1797 signed by President John Adams and ratified unanimously by the U.S. Senate: “... the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion;”
Richards expounds the widely held but incorrect belief that morality necessarily derives from religion and that one needs religion to be moral.
In fact, societal ills such as crime, violence, substance abuse, and unwanted pregnancies are higher in Bible Belt states where Christianity is strongest than they are in the more secular states. This pattern holds internationally, as well.
Morals such as kindness, charity, honesty, and respect for other people’s lives and property are in nearly every human culture, including those not connected to the Judeo-Christian tradition.
Religion is in decline in America and in the world, but this is not bad. Casting aside outdated mythologies is part of the natural maturation of an advancing humanity.
Editor’s note: Mike Reid is a member of the Frederick Secular Humanists and the assistant state director for Maryland for American Atheists.
