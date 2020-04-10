Let me be clear, I would write this letter if President Obama or President Trump were in office. In today’s hyper partisan political atmosphere, it’s easy for state politicians to deflect responsibility and point the finger at the federal government.
Don’t get me wrong, the federal government is not blameless, but as Tip O'Neill famously said, “All politics are local.” Well so are disasters.
In order to defray costs and use money elsewhere, states have robustly pushed disaster responsibility onto the federal government. State governors want federal disaster declarations for minor things such as snowstorms, flooding, etc. all in an effort to avoid the state funding it. Well the pie is only so big, so enough is enough with the state governors and others blaming the federal government for lack of equipment to fight COVID-19.
Where is their acceptance of responsibility? Public health officials and world events have provided warning this was coming and most state leaderships ignored it and did nothing to prepare.
Many of us in the disaster field have watched as state leadership has tried to squeeze everything they could out of the federal piggy bank so they could spend their money on pet projects: tax cuts, benefits for non-citizens, Taj Mahal educational budgets, unreasonable pensions, and the list goes on.
Some of us who have responded to national events have seen states deliberately wait to activate essential services and resources until there was a federal declaration so they would have to spend as little money as possible on the disaster. Additionally, shortly after disasters, some states quickly close points of distribution for water, ice and MREs (for impacted citizens) when they realize a federal disaster declaration is reaching an end and the state would have to foot more of the bill.
