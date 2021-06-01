This is just a commentary regarding the March 27 front page of The Frederick News-Post.
The headlines were: Dusting off the diamond about the Frederick Keys home opener; the county lifting restrictions and a mom searching for the man that saved her son. These are great headlines for Frederick County, especially when the news is so bleak in other parts of the country.
I am glad that I live in Maryland when other state governments seem to be doing just the opposite of what their constituents want them to do.
The following is representative of some of the bleakness:
Why would Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss block lower prices for medications when people everywhere, Frederick included, are unable to afford medicine?
Why would Texas endorse everyone carrying a firearm when there were so many dead and wounded after mass shootings? No background check needed. Indeed.
Why is the Arizona Legislature trying to strip elected officials of their powers when citizens gave them the OK to legislate?
Why is Officer Sicknick's mother on Capitol Hill trying to get JUSTICE for her police officer son who was killed on Capitol Hill defending our democracy?
Why do I mention any of these events? Maryland and Frederick County need to be vigilant to what is happening in other places. Do not be unconcerned and think there are not forces here trying to disrupt our way of life. Let's not take it for granted.
Thanks for reminding us of the reality of living in Frederick.
