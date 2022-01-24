The coronavirus pandemic has ripped through our wonderful city (and so many others) like a hot knife through butter. And regardless of one’s opinion on the virus, its origin, the government’s response, etc., it is past time to recognize the scores of heroes and heroines who work among us — saving lives and calming the nerves of a weary citizenry.
I’m referencing the world-class doctors, nurses, assistants and staff of Frederick Health Hospital. I have recently been a first-person witness to the inner workings of the hospital the past three weeks. I was admitted for some non-COVID medical issues and have seen moments of unrelenting compassion, soul-crushing sadness and the very definition of grace under extreme pressure.
I believe that it is important as a community to offer a very public thank you to the men and women of this “crown jewel of Frederick” for placing themselves in medical jeopardy in order to fulfill the commitment they have made to their profession but, most importantly, to the patients who are sustained by these angels of mercy — often the only humans the ailing are allowed to see if they are COVID-positive.
There is a beacon of goodness, talent and non-judgmental competence in this wonderful city. Simply look toward 7th Street you’ll see the glow of goodness and compassion emanating from the hospital. God bless everyone who has worked for more than two years battling this pandemic.
David Bross
Frederick
