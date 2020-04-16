Will we really change and become different people after the COVID-19 virus leaves us?
On a positive note, I have noticed that we have been told to “wear our masks” when we are out to protect others. Now that is a change, for before it would have been “wear your masks to protect yourself.”
Maybe there is something positive coming out of this.
Dean B. Baldwin
Frederick
