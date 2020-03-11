One of the great things about our community is that people here look out for others.
Still, as we get ready to confront a major pandemic that may have difficult periods, please remember that your elderly neighbors may not have family members who can tend to them during this time locally.
If it is safer for them to be inside for a while — should that guidance be issued — a trip to the store, cutting grass, a meal or any simple chore for healthy, non-immune-compromised adults is something to remember. Not all of us have extended family and we have a good-sized senior population that may need some help.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.