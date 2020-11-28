Now that Maryland House Delegate Dan Cox’s lawsuit against COVID protections has been dismissed in court, I recommend that we remember Mr. Cox at the next election and vote against him for putting politics above our health and safety.
Goodbye, Mr. Cox.
Dave Satterfield
Frederick
