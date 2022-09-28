But perhaps the most gigantic recreational event of the 1900s ran from July 11 through Aug. 31, 1972.
How soon everyone forgets. Bobby Fischer beat Boris Spassky to win the World Chess Championship, with Game 6 being a landmark event. We had the old Baltimore News-American delivered. Every day, my young grubby hands got to that front page’s daily coverage of the games.
The 2014 movie “Pawn Sacrifice” with Toby Maguire describes the preliminaries, up to that Game 6, with solid accuracy. Check it out. Even nonchess nerds will enjoy it. It really features much of the drama the world experienced for those seven weeks of 1972. It is anyone’s guess why such a significant event as Fischer/Spassky was so widely overlooked, unlike Hawkeye Pierce, et al.
