I was saddened to hear about the death of Maryland’s former U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes. He was kind, decent and a dedicated public servant. My thoughts go out to his children John, Michael, Janet and their families.
As a former House of Delegates member and officer of the Maryland Democratic Party, I was honored to serve with the senator for 15 years. Because of his low-key demeanor, the senator was often called a “phantom senator.” But he was “a work horse, not a show horse” as demonstrated in his enormous achievements for his state and our country.
Just in the Frederick area, I can recall his leadership in establishing the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, and the Catoctin Center for Regional Studies at FCC. He and his partner, Sen. Barbara Mikulski were the driving force in obtaining critical funding that finally connected Interstate 70, Interstate 270 and U.S. 15. These are just a few examples.
While I recognize Sen. Sarbanes’ achievements, I most admired his easy understated approach to public service. One year, we were keynote speakers for the swearing-in ceremony for U.S. citizens at Baker Park. He spoke humbly about waiting tables at his parents’ Eastern Shore Greek restaurant. He also worked hard on his studies. It paid off as he earned a scholarship to Princeton. His message that day was his American dream could be theirs too.
The senator loved to attend local events all over the state. One fall, he asked me to take him to In the Street. We had a great time walking down Market Street and greeting folks along the way. Hardly anyone recognized him, but for those that did, he stopped with a handshake and smile. We ate lunch at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church’s food tent. He loved visiting with folks and we stayed to help serve food for fairgoers.
One spring, he invited me to join him at Point of Rocks. He wanted to inspect the area the federal government had bought from long suffering citizens who were continually flooded out. The area was cleared of damaged homes and would serve as open space for the future. True to his toned-down personality, there was no press, no public — just the senator, his Western Maryland point person Tim McGrath, the flood mitigation expert, and me. As usual, he asked a lot of questions about the project.
After the inspection, Senator Sarbanes asked if I would like to join him to meet President Clinton at a federal project announcement in a neighboring county. We stopped at a fast food place for lunch and got to talk about Frederick’s needs. At the event, he made sure I got to speak with the president. Being with the senator was a valuable way to learn about leadership and getting things done without fanfare.
My final memory with the senator and his wonderful wife Christine was at his 2007 Camden Yards retirement reception. The event was his final thank you to hundreds of staff, interns and dedicated volunteers who worked with him over the years. I only got to attend because I was the driver/guest of Dixie Miller (Hood College’s Adult Services Director and later FCC board member). Dixie had served as the “Sarbanes for Senate” Western Maryland director. It was clear how much he was respected and loved.
Oh, what a role model, statesman and patriot, and how he will be missed. Thank you, Senator Paul Sarbanes for a life well lived.
Sue Hecht is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, District 3.
