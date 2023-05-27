I read your coverage of the event remembering three Frederick County lynching victims ("Remembrance event acknowledges lynchings in county's past," May 15).
White ancestors of current Frederick County residents violated the human rights of these three young black men — James Carroll, John Biggus, and James Bowens.
This event was a good start for learning to respect the rule of law and the rights of all human beings in the county.
I attended this event. I was glad to see our county executive there to condemn these atrocities that happened over 125 years ago.
Noticeably absent from the event was any representative of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office or Frederick Police Department. It was a missed opportunity to affirm and support the rule of law for all citizens, and to begin reconciliation here in Frederick County.
The people of our county and our country need to find ways to connect and respect each other, no matter what their race or religion might be.
I want to publicly thank the organizers of this event.
Editor's note: I asked Todd Wivell, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and Samantha Long, a spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department, if they'd like to respond. Both said their agencies were not contacted in advance about the event. "Had we been informed, we would have made it a priority to attend and pay our respects," Long wrote in an email. —Andy Schotz, editor
