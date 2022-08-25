I enjoy reading the FNP daily poll every day, and if the question is on a topic I care about, I also participate. To improve these polls, which are completely unscientific with voluntary participation, the “I’m not sure” choice should be eliminated from the offered responses. Yes, actual scientific polls must have that type of response for statistical purposes, but in the FNP polls, it just waters down the results. If the “not sure” choice was not available, anyone interested in participating would then either pick a stance or not vote. The wishy-washy votes are useless here.
Mike Sorrelle
what about this scenario: 5% are for something and 5% are against it, while 90% are undecided. Wouldn't you want to know that most are undecided - assuming you cared about an unscientific poll to begin with.
