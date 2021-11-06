A recent Frederick News-Post article about Frederick County’s decision to administer the newly available COVID vaccine to children aged 5-11 stated that some schools in the county will be used as vaccination centers.
It was clearly stipulated that only children between the ages of 5 and 11 years will be vaccinated at these locations. Wouldn’t it be more practical to allow entire families who are interested to be vaccinated when their younger child is given the vaccine?
Think of the difference it would make to a youngster who is able to watch their parent/caregiver and any older siblings all be vaccinated in turn before they receive their vaccine! Additionally, if a child’s previously eligible family members have already been vaccinated or do not wish to be vaccinated, but want their child to receive the vaccine, why would the county require that the child return to a school in the late afternoon or evening hours to receive the vaccine?
This places a potential stumbling block to those families for whom transportation and other circumstances may prevent them from bringing their eligible child to one of the school sites. It would seem reasonable that every child should be able to receive a vaccination while they are at their school during the school day.
Let’s protect our children, their families and each other by removing any and all potential barriers to vaccinations.
Paula Cornish
Frederick
