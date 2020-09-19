Amya Diggs and End Racism FCPS have got it right (End Racism FCPS calls for removal of school resource officers, Sept.2) and my friend, David Hutchins, is seriously misguided in his call to keep SROs in the schools (Aren’t school resource officers the essence of community policing — Sept.8).
School resource officers must go.
It is obvious that the fundamental issue facing our society right now is systemic racism. Although many well intentioned people struggle with what that means, it is simply a fact that it is deep seated in our culture everywhere. As the grandfather of two graduates of Frederick schools, I can attest to their observations of systemic racism in the school system when they were students. Amya Diggs and End Racism FCPS are courageous to address it head on. Everyone is concerned with safety in our schools, but SROs is the wrong route to travel.
Law enforcement nationally is under severe scrutiny, as well it should be. Perceived by many in the Black and brown community with suspicion at best, also with fear, and as protectors of white supremacy, their officers are precisely the wrong people to have patrolling the halls and classrooms of our schools. Perceptions are important. The very presence of SROs is an accident waiting to happen.
David Hutchins is right to want good community policing, but our schools should not be the lab for people trying to figure out what that means. Instead, resources should be used to diligently examine restorative justice programs that are evidence based. Diggs and End Racism FCPS are on the right track.
As a person of extreme white privilege, I seek to understand what it means to feel threatened by programs that sound nice and helpful on the surface, but are almost always used to continue systems of injustice.
Rev. M. Michael Morse
Frederick
(21) comments
"...The fundamental issue facing our society right now is systemic racism." Rev, You should know better. We would have plenty of problems even if racism disappeared overnight. Of course it won't disappear because it is part of America and the human condition. The point is that we have to deal with what we have. I don't know if SROs should be replaced with psychologists, but let's not pretend that will make kids feel safe - or even that an end to racism would fix society's problems. Not even close.
This woke cult/ideology gets weirder and weirder. The Rev. tells us that "many in the Black and brown community" see SROs - security guards - as "protectors of white supremacy." Really? They think that if some crazy guy with a gun shows up to shoot up the school that the average security guard is a white supremacist who is liable to protect the white kids but allow the shooter to mow down the black/brown kids. Are they really so dumb, or really so indoctrinated to think like this.
I have no idea whether or not school guards (can't we dump this Resource Officer mumbo jumbo) are justified by the risks out there. But the notion that they should all be fired because of some supposed "perception" that these guards somehow or other protect only something called "white supremacy" is cultish gobbledegook.
I would love to hear on this forum how any Black, Hispanic or non-White FCPS SROs feel that they are promulgating an atmosphere of systemic racism. And whether your presence is a detriment to our children. And whether your job as an SRO is valuable and needed in today's world.
SROs are humans, unlike all-white Star Wars stormtroopers. And even higher-level folks in Star Wars were in black uniforms.
There are some implict, buried and hidden assumptions in all these SRO discussions that need to be unfrocked.
Reverend, there appears to be a segment of the religious clergy that are bad apples. Jerry Falwell, Jr. Catholic priests for decades. You remember Tammy Faye and her husband?
Does your position mean we should also get rid of all clergy, just as you are proposing removing all SROs from FCPS schools?
The predatory, sick and vile nature of a segment of the religious clergy makes me shudder. But religious clergy are tasked with protecting their flocks and preventing harm to their patrons. Just like SROs.
Look inward, Reverend. Be the change you wish to see in the world.
Happy[thumbup]
if parents taught their children respect at home it wouldn't be a problem. But that's the problem, its always someone else's fault - no sense of personal responsibity or respect of others
Reader[thumbdown][thumbdown]
Do Black and brown cops also serve to protect White supremacy, reverend? Are Black and brown people at all levels of local, state, and federal government, including the military promoting systematic racism as well?
By making every issue a color issue, one could extrapolate that Black and brown cops are supporting systematic anarchy found in many of our major cities and that is not true. The police are our neighbors and have taken a solemn oath to protect and serve
Every profession has bad apples, the church knows that all too well, but the bad apples don't define the system.
Keep the officers in the schools and demonstrate to children in their formative years that the police are not to be feared and are vital part of every community.
Back The Blue
[ninja]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] bosco!
Thanks, gabriel, it'll be fun to see what the LLBTT have to say on the matter.
[ninja]
Reverend, you are on the wrong side of this. You are looking at the forest, but forgetting the trees that make up the forest.
Once you can convince me no mass violence threats will be made against Catoctin High, or no shootings occur around Frederick High, or kids do not shoot up school sports activities or the GFF on "FCPS" Day, only then will I agree SROs are unnecessary. If you want SROs to go, then bomb threats, school lockdowns, fights and drug deals in schools must go also. And underage prostitution.
The 1980s was another era. Kids just fought with their fists back then.
SROs provide protection. Teachers, especially those elderly, should not be trying to prevent, diffuse, control or break up dangerous situations. Teachers are for teaching. SROs are for protection and safely providing an environment for ALL to learn. And, SROs are often the guides, mentors and adults many children so desperately need as examples in their lives.
The systematic racism argument is a red herring. The focus is too myoptic and narrow when arguing SROs are involved in systemic racism. The benefits of SROs are immense. In today's world, not enough folks are held accountable for their actions, and a good portion of society now has a problem of blaming their inadequacies as parents on everyone but themselves.
Reverend, spent some times IN schools instead of behind the pulpet and you will understand what I am saying. Next time you officiate a funeral due to some school-related tragedy, either pupil or teacher, you will understand better my positon here.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Happy!
Thanks Gabe. We do agree from time to time. 😉
We can all disagree without being disagreeable. [ninja]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] happy, to which I would add for the reverend to do some ride alongs to see what law enforcement deals with everyday and some if the environments that is producing the problems that manifest in the schools.
[ninja]
I agree. You can hide behind a pulpit, or get out and see what is really going on inside Frederick and TJ High Schools, among other FCPS areas if concern.
If you want an up-close and personal view of screwed up, abusive, and scary parents (much less negligent or irresponsible or unaccountable), just hop in a police car with a local Frederick City or County police officer for a shift.
Or, as a similar suggestion, maybe the reverend could spend time with the SROs in different schools and see what life is like in their worlds.
He'll be in for shock the first time he hears a first grader say F*** You to a teacher and then the mother come in a say that junior didn't say that and the teacher is just picking on him.
Been there and seen that.
[ninja]
Hey Bosco. I am gonna one-up you. A few days ago a kindergarten teacher friend of mine told me a story of a five year old who drew a penis on Elmo during a paper exercise in art class. In the first week of classes.
Let's see how this nuclear family and child progresses through the FCPS chain over the next 12 years or so. And some think SROs are a root cause of systemic issues in FCPS schools?
Happyseller, well you got me there. Back in the early 80s I did some ride alongs with LA county sheriff's as a community outreach program with a service club I belonged to. Some of the stories would break your heart, others would inspire you, and then there were those youngsters who were convict trainees egged on by their parent(s) and peers.
If an SRO can reach just one kid and turn his life around it would be worth it. Somebody like those youths who gave a beat down to the guy at the fair.
[ninja]
Bosco, It is weird how sometimes you show depth, kindness, and empathy, while other times you just want to push people's buttons and impress your friends. Maybe you are just a regular complex person, but I wonder if your wife sometimes posts under your name.
