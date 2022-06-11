The Education Not Indoctrination (ENI) Slate made up of Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Mark Joannides and Cindy Rose would like to denounce the behavior of a Frederick County Board of Education candidate for her inappropriate action of removing books from a public display because she personally found them offensive. (“School board candidate checks out many LGBT books from library so others can’t see them”, June 2, 2022, edition of the Frederick News-Post)
ENI is vehemently opposed to the overly sexualized framework, curriculum and lessons currently being forced on children in our public schools. However, there is a dramatic difference in being “forced” to read or participate in lessons containing overly sexualized and inappropriate content and “choosing” to check them out at the public library.
Removing books from a public space so other families cannot read them is inappropriate. It’s censorship and dangerous to a free society. The BOE candidate in question didn’t have to read the materials if she found them offensive. She could have walked away.
Most people probably glanced at the display and kept walking. Now that she’s called attention to it, I wonder: How many more families will now check out those books? Her behavior was totalitarian and against everything the ENI slate represents. Are you for a “parent’s” right to choose or not?
Cindy Rose is a Frederick County Board of Education candidate.
Cindy Rose
Knoxville
We live in a free society and this is book banning. Also kids are smart enough to find the titles from other sources. Instead of demonizing LBTG and other issues- talk honestly about them using facts.
