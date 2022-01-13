As the number of COVID cases is surging in Frederick County, the unvaccinated account for over 70 percent of the ICU patients at Frederick Health Hospital as of last week.
A dashboard appears daily in the Frederick News-Post, “COVID-19 Frederick County by the numbers.” Perhaps one statistic that could be included, would be the percentage of patients that are in the ICU and unvaccinated.
This could give impetus to those who are eligible, but hesitant to get the vaccine. Vaccinations help keep folks out of hospitals, saving those critical beds for patients who have health issues that are not COVID related.
David Reichlin
Frederick
