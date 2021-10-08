Thursday's front page of the Frederick News-Post features the headline "While summer surge wanes, …” referring to the recent substantial decline in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
The article includes an inset titled Local Level, and refers the reader to page A5, where I was very disappointed to find no trend information for Frederick County or for Maryland. In fact, while the U.S. cases reported to the CDC are indeed declining substantially over the past four to five weeks, Maryland cases show no sign of declining over the same time period.
According to the CDC website, Maryland’s seven-day average for cases have increased slightly from 973 on Sept. 8 to 1,170 on Oct. 5.
Failure to report this contrary trend in the state of Maryland and in some nearby states (Pennsylvania and Delaware) gives readers the very false impression that we are doing OK with COVID and we can let our guard down. We aren’t and we can’t.
Please report more completely on these local pandemic trends. Giving just the daily numbers is not good enough.
Peter Munson
Mount Airy
