I saw a clip of Rush Limbaugh on Fox News, which I watch from time to time to keep an eye on what the enemy is thinking. Rush was musing that perhaps secession was now in the conversation as a remedy to our collective polarization and dysfunction.
The historians are saying that America has not been this polarized since the days leading up to the Civil War. Mitt Romney,a past Republican presidential nominee and sitting Utah senator, used the word “madness” to describe the Texas lawsuit to disenfranchise millions of voters in states outside of Texas that asks the Supreme Court to award the presidency to Trump.
Over 100 sitting Republican congressmen support the lawsuit. Hillary Clinton conceded her 2016 election loss within a few hours of the election being called for Trump even though she had almost 3 million more popular votes and lost in three swing states by a total of less than 70,000 votes. Republicans are apparently willing to destroy democracy to hold power. We need to talk about secession!
Rush and I at least agree on something. The status quo is not working.Things are getting worse. Let’s face the fact that Republicans and Democrats inhabit different universes and should not have to endure the “insanity” of the other side.
John Kaluza
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.