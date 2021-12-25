I’m writing in response to "Fascism has no place in our society," by Ed Burrell, Dec. 13. The writer apparently believes that the News-Post has published many articles about the current (sham) extreme gerrymandering of our voting districts, and he also states that the majority of the negative comments were from “the remnants of the state’s Republican Party.” Well, now there’s a shocker. Given the outcome of the redistricting, did he expect the Democrats to complain?
The writer mistakenly believes that the Republican Party seems to be “removing itself from our country’s democracy to support fascism.” I disagree.
I believe the citizens of Virginia and New Jersey made it perfectly clear the Republicans aren’t withdrawing from anything, and are actually marching forward, but not toward fascism. While the writer seems to believe that “it is going to be impossible for most voters to mark any ballot for Republicans ... who support the Big Lie.” I don’t think it's going to be tough at all to find plenty of people who are tired of being talked down to, and being told what’s best for us, and will have no trouble in voting for Republicans.
I do agree with the writer in that I also believe we need a new second party, and also believe it should support the Constitution, starting with the Second Amendment. It should also be a party whose mantra is not “tax and spend,” nor one of take money from the working class and give it the non-working. To support my opinion, I offer the following: A group of Antifa (anti-fascism) protesters carrying Antifa flags marched through downtown Frederick, snarling and blocking traffic and clashing with others while demanding the dissolution of police departments and increased funding for social programs. I have to wonder if the writer supports these actions and supports us heading straight toward socialism? I think the mid-terms will show the people are much wiser than the writer thinks.
Rick Godfrey
New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.