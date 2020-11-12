Once again, it appears that the leading elected Republican office holders are choosing party over country. Instead of recognizing Joe Biden as winner of the national election by more than 4 million votes and well over the 270 required for the electoral college, President Trump and his Republican allies are crying fraud with zero evidence.
Our election system has worked in the past and there’s no reason to believe it did not work this time; everyday citizen Republicans as well as their senators and congressmen need to stop kowtowing to Donald Trump and his ego and maniacal refusal to admit defeat, before permanent damage is done to our democracy.
Show some sense. Show some decency. Show some concern and love for your country.
It is much more important than that R or D on your voter registration card.
Biden should be given the same respect as was given our current president, no more no less !!
You have to earn respect. Biden did that for over 40 years as a civil servant. Trump hasn’t done anything except act like a horse’s ass, filled with hate, greed and self serving. He earned nothing. He gets nothing. He still is acting like the toddler at the checkout screaming for the candy he wants...and Senator-Mommy McConnell keeps dangling there idea of his entitlement in front of him. It’s over, quite clearly...even Fox knows it.
Who are you Rip Van Winkle? Were you saying country before party between 2016 and 2020? How about we address the significant amount of widespread irregularities in democrat run urban centers first? The American people deserve to know the election was entirely aboveboard before we jump to conclusions about who the president elect is or is not.
Whatevs piddle...the vast majority feel this, and voting or acting country is what trump has never done. He has done serious damage to the nation and was aided by his associates, many who have been convicted, in doing it...along with seriously immoral senate members that starts with McConnel.
piddlestream........what the "American people deserve" is a smooth transition of power for the new president of the US.. Get off the teat of FoxStateTV, and give up the embarassing foolishness you continue to spew.Or go back to Facebook where your delusions and "alternate facts" are truly appreciated with likeminded awholes who believe this shameful conduct by the POS_POTUS is anything more than the dysfunction of an aberrant and malignant president. When FoxState TV shuts down Kayleigh McEnemy's lies about election fraud...you know your arguments about "widespread fraud" are bogus....just as the numerous courts hearing Trump's cases so far have proven.
pd: It's over, your side lost, chew it any way you want but facts are facts, your side lost... In fact you'e in weak company according to this poll... The Reuters/Ipsos national opinion survey, which ran from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday, found that 79% of U.S. adults believe Biden won the White House. Another 13% said the election has not yet been decided, 3% said Trump won and 5% said they do not know. https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2020-11-10/nearly-80-of-americans-say-biden-won-white-house-ignoring-trumps-refusal-to-concede-reuters-ipsos-poll
Pdl, In a country where millions believe in QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theories about irregularities will never end. That is all Trump has now: baseless conspiracy theories and people like you to support them.
It astonishes me how Democrats are saying Republicans are crying fraud with no evidence. Brings back memories of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Democrats almost ruined his reputation based on no evidence. Also, the Russian hoax, no evidence. Democrats have cried, blamed, rioted, looted, lied and attacked for 4 years because they could not accept the results of the 2016 election. At least give the current sitting president a few weeks to question results. You will probably still get your poster boy puppet. Unfortunately, we are all going to suffer for this mistake in judgment.
Even republicans and Fox News say no fraud. Get your ears cleaned.
Take a look at the court decisions so far in these cases brought by Trump's bootlikkers...........and get back to us, niceund.
I don't so much mind Trump not conceding yet. What I mind is his claim that election fraud is the only way Biden won. I also mind that the Secretary of State said that Trump won re-election, so there is no need to provide Biden with classified information that would normally be given to a president elect.
Nice: You can flagellate your ego all you want with those lies and distortions but the plain facts are that YOU'RE SIDE LOST...
It sounds as if you are agreeing that there is no evidence of vote fraud.
