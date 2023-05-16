Some people just can’t wait to jump on a person, even though they haven’t been convicted of a crime.
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has done a lot for this county, more than most people know about. So, let’s wait and see where all of this goes to, before running off at the mouth.
Also, if the school board needs so much money, I guess they need to stop spending. Maybe they could get rid of some administrative personnel. That’s probably where a lot of the money goes, instead of to teachers.
But the poor students still don’t learn what they should, like civics and more history.
I’m afraid the national teachers union has a lot to do with that, along with other useless stuff.
The public school system is failing students. All of the money in the world can’t help that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.