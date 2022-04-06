It was crumpled up against the supports of the guardrail on Interstate 270. It was red, white, and blue. It was an American flag left along the side of a highway, like trash or road kill.
It was morning rush hour, so it was slow. I quickly put the car in park. I jumped out and grabbed it. It was large, and it was shredded by high-speed winds — and it was dirty. It was on a flagpole that was snapped off and jagged, and it appeared that the flagpole had been affixed to a vehicle. This flagpole was for a house, not a truck. No wonder the pole eventually snapped. I rolled it up and put it in my back seat and got going again.
I was happy that I could rescue this symbol of our country, but I was incensed that someone could be so careless about handling our flag and be so unconcerned about other people’s safety. The snapped-off pole could have done damage, and a flag that size could cover a windshield instantaneously at high speed.
The United States Flag Code, at 176(e) says, “The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used, or stored in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way”. At 175(b), it states, “The flag should not be draped over the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle or of a railroad train or a boat. When the flag is displayed on a motorcar, the staff shall be fixed firmly to the chassis or clamped to the right fender.”
This is clearly meant for parades or official business only. Our national symbol was not meant to be attached to vehicles and be driven around. It is disappointing to me that those who profess to love the flag as a symbol of their freedom know so little about how to respect it. We can express an opinion without desecrating our flag as part of that process. If you love your flag, display it properly and treat it with respect — don’t attach it to your vehicle and drive around. I will give it to my local scout troop to dispose of respectfully and properly. Its life is over, thanks to a member of the People’s Convoy.
Rick Millward
Myersville
(4) comments
👍 Agreed Rick. The flag is just a prop for the "people’s convoy". Just something flapping in the wind to attract attention, like those dancing wind socks at used car dealers.
What about disfiguring our flag used by those for supporting our police departments? Although I support the police, I wish they had come up with a different design. Their flag is not the U.S. flag.
Agreed. Very disrespectful.
The U.S. Flag should never be altered to only represent a small group of Americans. Those "blue line" flags are much, MUCH more disrespectful to the flag and the military than football players kneeling during the National Anthem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.