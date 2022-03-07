Diggs’ letter (Frederick News Post, March 3) was right on with so many points. It is shocking that Frederick County passed on what could be a once-in-a-century opportunity. How short-sighted to inflexibly adhere to such rigid bureaucratic rules/regs. Frederick County community losses will be another state’s gain.
Second, Allen’s letter (Frederick News Post, March 3) questioning FCPS hiring a search firm for a superintendent is answered by recognizing that government bureaucracies at all levels use commissions, management contractors, etc., as fig leafs to avoid decision making they are paid to make and to absolve them of any criticism for the decision(s) they make.
I agree that a candidate from current rank and file Frederick employees would bring an awareness of the culture and needs of the system. No learning curve would be required.
Gerald Buhi
Brunswick
