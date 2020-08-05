Mr. James Kline on July 29 provided tremendous suggestions on partnering Frederick County Public Schools with community individuals and groups in order to fulfill the educational needs of the children of our county in this unprecedented time. As he says, the possibilities are endless. They also need not stop when (if?) the pandemic is over.
The only hitch is, this system opens a wide door for potential abuse by pedophiles. Who is going to monitor all those who step up, whether as individuals or in groups, to weed out these predators of the innocent?
In order to alleviate this issue, I suggest anyone who wants to participate be required to provide a verified background check via Motor Vehicle Administration fingerprinting, just like many careers such as nursing do. While not a perfect system, these checks don't cost much money, and would save inestimable psychological, emotional and physical costs to the young people who are our future.
(2) comments
Ms. Urbanowicz,
Your suggestion has some merit but it would be near impossible to implement wide scale in such short order as needed. I think one of the best solutions is communities. Small communities such as Middletown, Walkersville. Emmitsburg, Myersville etc. could set up information sharing networks to help find assistance and at the same time it would be an excellent, small scale way to check references and backgrounds.
But your idea has merit and would certainly provide a safe resource. Consider this scenario. A professional working family has hired a local tutor to fit their needs. Then suddenly the tutor calls one morning and will not be able to come that week. Their jobs are critical and they cannot afford to miss time . Some group that has pre-certified tutors on call would be a great resource. Just one possibility as we are going to be confronted with a wide range of different situations.
Oh, Leatrice. But I got a truly superior education in private schooling in quite near proximity to six of the men listed on PA's grand jury list of offending priests and I turned out just fine bwahahahaha
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.