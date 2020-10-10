In response to Jim Devereaux‘s letter to the editor (Battling the spiritual war, Oct. 6), one wonders where to start.
He claims that Joe Biden in mentally unstable or a hypocrite. Did he watch the recent debate? I hardly think so. He claims that if Biden wins, “he will be declared incompetent after a year or more and that his like-minded successors will eventually prove that freedom apart from God is an insidious form of slavery.”
Mr. Devereaux has been denigrating human secularism for years as if everyone who doesn’t believe in the basic tenets of Christianity is not only a heathen, but is evil and quite likely to do bad things. I beg to differ.
Mr. Devereaux states he will vote for Trump (no surprise) because he prefers the Republican platform (what platform?) and admires Trump’s accomplishments “which the liberal media downplay.”
Those accomplishments (if one can call them that) include withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, the Iranian peace accord, the Pacific trade agreement and the Soviet nuclear arms testing agreement. He has alienated our close allies, greatly reduced our prestige in the world and sucked up to dictators.
He has gutted the EPA and reversed the good measures that were underway to improve our water and air and to take some small steps to fight global warming. His cabinet of toadies is in constant change and the only thing that keeps cabinet members on board is if they are yes men. I could go on but I’m worried about my blood pressure. Thank you for reading this rant.
George Smith
Frederick
(4) comments
Elect the Harris Biden team and they will tell us what they are planning for the country, but not until !!
Nice rant. You could have gone on for hours about Trump's "accomplishments" and still made no impact on his fans. They live in a world that isn't related to the real one.
I give Jim credit for one thing in his last LTE - he didn't touch on the evils of LGBT - a topic he often obsesses over.
There are a couple of nice letters in Dear Abbey today about that very subject. [thumbup][ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.