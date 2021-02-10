I’m writing a response to Amilynn Adams' open letter to Senator Michael Hough that ran in The Frederick News-Post on Jan. 30. It is a shame, but all too predictable that individuals would criticize a letter where an elected official talks about failures in our society and needing to come together to solve America’s problems.
I commend Sen. Hough for not only his words, but also his actions. For those of you not aware, Sen. Hough has already passed three pieces of legislation through the Maryland Senate on a broad bipartisan basis.
The first bill, Senate Bill 145 would protect children from sex abuse by allowing individuals who prohibit or prevent a report of child abuse to be prosecuted at any time, passed 45-0.
The second bill, Senate Bill 208 aids consumers in receiving the true price of a vehicle on the dealer's website, passed 42-5. Manufacturers frequently coerce dealers into posting a price that is $1,500 higher than what the car will be sold from him.
And finally, he got legislation passed on firearms, which is no easy feat in this state. Senate Bill 309, which requires the State Police to provide wear and carry applicants with a preliminary decision, so that they do not waste time and money if they have no chance of qualifying, passed 45-0.
Additionally, Sen. Hough has been working hard for our county by working with Governor Hogan and his district mates to secure $1 million for the town of Emmitsburg for water infrastructure upgrades after they have been suffering with a brown water issue, and he secured additional funding for Brunswick.
Senator Hough is working hard for all residents of Frederick County and deserves our kudos.
