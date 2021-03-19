Having been deemed essential, restaurant workers here in Frederick County and throughout the state have worked face-to-face with the public nearly this entire pandemic. Furthermore, by nature of their jobs, they must work indoors and in close proximity to members of the public who are not wearing masks. I could be wrong, but I believe restaurant workers are the only non-health care related workers for whom this is the case. This places them at high risk.
Frederick County made some efforts to offer protection like providing a few disposable N-95 masks, the temporary early restaurant closures and then the late-night ban of alcohol sales. None of these come close to the protection a vaccine will provide. But where do restaurant workers stand in line for the COVID vaccine?
Tier 2, just above the general public and below factory and postal workers (1c), none of which must work indoors and face-to-face with unmasked people every shift.
To be clear, everyone needs access to the vaccine, and we all recognize we need more doses. But we are told over and over that Frederick treasures its restaurant scene. It's time to demonstrate that same commitment to the people who provide the great dining experiences by making restaurant workers a higher priority for vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.