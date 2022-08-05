The recent letter to the editor from Zachary Taylor (Page A11, July 29 edition of The Frederick News-Post) regarding the consequences of plastic bag regulation is to be expected. After all, the organization that he represents, the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance, is funded by U.S. plastic bag manufacturers.
Mr. Taylor claims that “when properly disposed of," single-use plastic bags have the lowest environmental footprint. This is disingenuous. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, less than 10% of plastic bags are recycled. They aren’t accepted by municipal recycling facilities as they damage sorting equipment. Reusable bags, on the other hand, are designed to be used multiple, often hundreds of times. They are durable, washable and hold several times the volume of a single-use bag. A report by the Environment Agency shows that, although the initial energy consumption to produce a reusable bag is higher, after using a polypropylene reusable bag as little as 11 times, the carbon footprint is equal for reusable bags, and decreases with each use. In addition, the enormous environmental problem of litter and microplastics associated with single-use bags must be factored into the equation.
According to biologicaldiversity.org, the average American uses 365 of these bags per year. In Frederick County alone, that translates to 102 million bags per year. If 99.9% of these bags are appropriately disposed of, (and that usually means the landfill), that still results in 102,000 bags littering our roads and waterways per year. All surveys of litter, no matter the organization or location — roads, streams, shorelines, beaches or oceans — list plastic bags as one of the top five littered items.
Microplastics are an alarming phenomena in our planet. These particles are the result of plastics breaking down and polluting our air, soil and water. The implications of microplastics on human health are increasingly being studied, with frightening results. A 2021 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information reported evidence of microplastics in four of six human placentas evaluated. What are we doing to the next generation?
Sierra Club supports legislation encouraging reusable bags, in which environmentally harmful single-use plastic bags are banned and all other carryout bags (usually paper) have a small fee attached. This is similar to what Aldi does and what Wegmans will do. A fee serves to remind customers that bags have costs, both in production, disposal and environmental effects, and also levels the playing field between smaller stores and large chains. The fee is easily avoided by bringing a reusable bag.
Rather than listening to a paid employee for a petroleum-based plastic bag manufacturer, the citizens and legislators of Frederick City and County should decide to take action on a totally and easily preventable problem of single-use plastic bag pollution. Our land, our waterways, and our children are depending on us.
Kerry Hesley is the vice chair of the Sierra Club Catoctin Group
