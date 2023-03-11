Why are we in Frederick County wasting time and resources on challenges to books in our schools? We have trained educators for this special task.
Thanks to David Wolinsky for his letter ("Nation’s public schools are not filled with pornography and 'indoctrination,'" The Frederick News-Post, Feb. 28).
What is the rationale for this protest by Cindy Rose over these books?
How long have these books been in the system? Was she indoctrinated by the books when she was in school?
What is the evidence that these book titles caused adverse effects on students in Frederick County over the years that these books have been on shelves?
What indoctrination is happening now?
No explanation is given, so I must read into her rhetoric as code words to a select group of people.
Education of human sexuality is not indoctrination. Why not provide professional and expert information and knowledge rather than hearsay and rumors?
Based upon Rose's rhetoric, her problem is not what she is professing. Based on her past comments and campaigns, she has a hidden agenda.
There is no evidence that she is an authority on materials for our schools.
Is she a trained educator? Maybe I missed the background information and documentation of that expertise.
We should not allow a few people with personal feelings to dictate their personal prejudices on our county schools. We should not allow a small group of people with certain prejudices to work against the wishes and desires of the whole.
It is a waste of time and resources to go through this process of looking at books selected by professionally trained and knowledgeable educators, just because someone disagrees with a book.
I hope and pray that Frederick County is smart enough to prevent narrow-minded people from dictating a narrow educational environment and limiting educational resources in our schools.
