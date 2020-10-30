This letter is in response to a letter entitled, “I’m a Catholic and I’m voting for Biden” which appeared in the October 24-25 edition of the Frederick News-Post. Therein, it is stated that abortion is not the only issue on the ballot, and that it is already a moot issue.
I’m a Catholic and I’m not voting for Joe Biden. I would offer that the right to life is the preeminent issue. In order for a human being to experience or benefit from these “other issues,” they must be allowed to be born into the world.
People who have already been born are deciding if an already conceived unborn child, vulnerable and helpless, should be terminated.
Mike McGowan
New Market
So about those kids in cages Mike? You are not pro-life you are anti-choice let's clarify that. If you were truly pro-life this letter would have been about those kids in cages, and it isn't, so you're not. What about those already born children that were ripped away from their parents, some were breastfeeding babies, now your beloved orange one can't find their parents, what about them? You don't give a rat's behind about them do you? So you are not pro-life, you are anti-choice.
Also why is it a man thinks he has the right over a woman's body that he would deny her the right to control her own reproductive freedom? How would Mike like it if he was forced to give up control over his own body, say he was forced to donate a kidney, of part of his liver....I'm pretty sure Mike would be screaming bloody hell, wouldn't he? And yet he expects a woman to just allow him control over her?
Mike just wants the power to control another human being, and that is really sick if you think about it. Pro-life my behind.
So why would anyone vote for someone that doesn't allow them to control their own bodies? Pretty sure Mike would not vote for anyone that would try and control his body.
The author states "People who have already been born are deciding if an already conceived unborn child, vulnerable and helpless, should be terminated." By taking away an individuals extremely personal decision to make a choice based on their circumstances, medical concerns or personal beliefs, are you not advocating the same? If so, isn't that the very definition of hypocracy?
A doctor friend once told me that the two unhappiest women in the world are those who WANT to be pregnant and aren't, and those who DON'T want to be pregnant and are. I agree that deciding whether or not to have an abortion (like deciding whether or not to have sex) ought to be an excruciatingly important moral decision, regardless of whether one sees abortion in terms of the sanctity of human life, the right of unborn children to live, or the right of all of us to determine or change the paths of our own individual lives based on our own individual moral values. The decision to abort unborn life ought to weigh all of these. But political "leaders" who wish to confuse and control and divide and polarize us (especially Catholics) over this single emotional and religion-laden issue are so hypocritical! Sanctity of life political and religious stances are absolutely legitimate moral issues, but only if you also protest and vote against all killing--if you reject arming the world, dropping bombs, capital punishment, the arms race, deadly imprisonment, extreme poverty, economic exploitation, etc.--every bit as strongly as abortion. Otherwise--are you really acting in good faith? Or are you just being manipulated politically by those who want your vote and money? Dead babies are a tragedy, as are young innocent soldiers. I'll vote for whomever I think would make the best difficult moral decisions for me and for our nation and the world--and I hope you will do the same. Your moral struggle over this question is very admirable--as are the moral struggles of your (our) wonderful Pope Francis. Thank you for writing. ❤️
Well written response Nancy. Thank you.
Well. This was kind of the issue. There are kids in cages, homeless, immigration, in fact a number of "life" issues to consider when choosing a candidate, and many Catholics don't feel free to respond to the discomfort they feel over these other issues. I was that child granted life and then adoption, and I'm an adoptive parent. I have always been anti-abortion. Pro-life is a bigger picture.
Some people say that they regard abortion as murder. Some have described the 60 million abortions since Roe as an American holocaust. Assuming they mean what they say, one would think that they would support any and all measures to reduce abortion. Many of those measures would reduce abortion by reducing unwanted pregnancy. They would support — indeed, they would demand — comprehensive sex education for children, cheap and ready access to contraception, subsidized child care for children born into poor families, affordable pre-natal care. All of these measures reduce either unwanted pregnancies or lessen financial barriers to parenthood.
I know there are many sound objections to these measures. However, are those objections sufficient for people who regard abortion as murder?
People who describe themselves as pro-life should decide what is more important: making abortion illegal or reducing the number of abortions. They aren’t the same thing.
I found an old tombstone in a graveyard once - very old. It was of a baby - said "illegitimate - murdered." When abortion was not available, some would dispose of unwanted children after they were born, just kill them like unwanted puppies. Lots of women got illegal abortions and some died before abortion was safe and legal. But I guess it's okay with the writer of the letter to go back to that.
Well. Abortion isn't "safe"...for everyone. As that former fetus, I do appreciate when that is acknowledged. Many of us survived passive attempts. I was 4 lbs and full term in 1952, it was months before I was placed for adoption. I don't know what risks for me may have preceded. A Catholic, she worked up to the day. One visit to a "clinic" - no other prenatal care. I was concealed even from the relatives she supported and lived with. I am glad my birthmother did not risk illegal abortion. Because even back then, working in a professional job that might have fired her, there were alternatives. That's just what the fact is.
Greg F Your post here is noteworthy, but no need to tell someone to "get bent."
Do you think before Roe vs Wade abortions didn’t happen in the United States? Do you think if all of a sudden if it becomes illegal once again they will end? Just like illegal drugs, everybody knows somebody, who knows somebody. Beware of unintended consequences. Go watch the movie “Dirty Dancing”. It ain’t really about dancing.
I’m sure the author thinks her good book is a magic want that spouts unicorns.
Even Pope Francis says you should not base your vote only on abortion rights. He says stands on abortion are not more important than helping poor people and immigrants. US birth and abortion rates have been declining for years, and that is because of liberal policies, including sex education and family planning - things discouraged by the Trump administration.
Religious right wing theocracies are the last thing we need https://www.metro.us/best-monty-python-moments-to-celebrate-one-time-only-show/
