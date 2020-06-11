Unabated violence, destruction and lawlessness is rampantly threatening the lives and wellbeing of millions of Americans. Criminally organized, unlawfully financed and disruptively situated, rioters are ruthlessly attacking the very fabric of our county.
“Free speech” and the “right of protest” does not justify smashing store front or office widows, destroying property, setting cars and buildings on fire, throwing stones at law enforcement police /national guard/first responders and massive looting of anything, anytime and from anywhere.
This criminal activity, beyond any doubt, is “domestic terrorism” that cannot continue to be condoned. Absence from lawful legislation and not being confronted with forceful military resolve, when necessary, is unacceptable.
Equally paramount, to successfully deter such defiant attacks, legally abiding protesters must be vigilant not to be overtaken as shields for a rioter’s identity, criminal behavior and crowd cover that disrupts and prevents critical arrest effort by law enforcement.
For America to survive, law and order must be adhered to and be enforceable at all times with the human and physical resources available to the municipal, state and federal government leadership you elected.
At the same time efforts need to be underway nation wide to address the reasons for and solutions needed to overcome civil unrest that justify a peaceful protest.
(3) comments
Is this guy for real 😳?
“ Unabated violence, destruction and lawlessness is rampantly threatening the lives and wellbeing of millions of Americans. Criminally organized, unlawfully financed and disruptively situated, rioters are ruthlessly attacking the very fabric of our county.”
MALARKEY
Mr. Tunkle, it's clear you only listen to Fox News or right wing hate-radio. Many of these "riots" are caused by the actions of the police officers who are there for crowd control during a peaceful protest. There are numerous videos of peaceful protesters being physically attacked by police unprovoked. Police officers are supposed to be in control of the situation, including their own emotions, but in many cases they lash out at those who are simply voicing their opinions. There are videos of cops shooting chemical irritants directly into the faces of kneeling protesters. There are videos of cops randomly beating people walking down the street. There are videos of a young man, standing away from the crowd and doing nothing more than holding a cellphone, being shot in the head with a bean bag round, causing serious brain damage. Now there are videos of police slashing the tires of cars in a parking lot that is near a peaceful protest. This is America, where we are supposed to be free to speak our mind, we are allowed to be angry and to question authority, and not be physically attacked for it. These cops who show up at a peaceful protest in riot gear, dancing around like they're excited for the chance to bash some skulls, are as much to blame as the rioters.
I sympathize with the letter writer in that valid protests against racial injustice can be obscured by the actions of real criminals. However in the first paragraph all we read a claims without factual basis. This takes away from what I hope was the main issue, unjust actions by authority needvto be stopped and corrective sctions taken.
