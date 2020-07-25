Wearing a mask to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus is, for some, a matter of rights rather than health. For some, the “right” to not participate in a public health solution gives meaning to being an American. We Americans and our colonial ancestors have a long history of fighting for our right to self-determination, and having individual rights has given us power when we come together by choice to fight for the common good.
Together we have fought outbreaks of disease in this country; Cholera 1830s to 1860s, Yellow Fever 1878, The Spanish Influenza 1918, Polio 1952, measles, typhoid fever, smallpox. We vaccinate and/or promote the practice of good hygiene for these diseases. Vaccinations are required for attending public schools because they are that important.
We have tools for reducing the spread of contagious disease while more permanent solutions (vaccine, etc.) are developed. A mask is an effective, inexpensive tool for reducing the spread of a virus from the wearer. While many of our fellow Americans claim a right to not participate in a solution, the United States is coming in last in managing this contagious disease when it should be first.
Americans have stood together through countless adversities. Your opinion matters. Your freedom to have an opinion matters more. Your ability to help solve this current threat to public health, working together with your fellow Americans and Frederick County neighbors, matters most.
Wear your mask correctly, cover your nose so that if you are asymptomatic any virus you carry has less chance to infect others. I wear my mask for you, please wear your mask for me. Please wear a mask and live to argue your rights another day.
Dorothea Mordan
Woodsboro
