Having lived in the Frederick area nearly 30 years, I am deeply concerned about the proposed food distribution center by FoodPro in Walkersville (“Food distributor has plans to move,” The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 19.
The proposed location is on Fountain Rock Road, a two-lane, narrow, country road without shoulder access and a 35 mph speed limit. The road was built when the surrounding area was agricultural. It was never designed for tractor-trailers.
The most direct route to major highways would involve going from Fountain Rock to Biggs Ford Road, another two-lane road with little to no shoulder.
From Biggs Ford Road, trucks would turn right onto U.S. 15 north in a woefully inadequate acceleration lane, where oncoming traffic generally goes at least 10 mph faster than posted limits.
Trucks could not access the southbound route there. Trying to make a U-turn at the next crossover at Sundays Lane would be dangerous. These crossovers have been the site of numerous accidents, including fatalities.
Traveling through the town’s narrow roads, lined with parked cars and children walking to school, isn’t safe. Going out Fountain Rock Road, with a sharp 90-degree turn into oncoming traffic to try to get to Md. 194, won’t work.
County executives have identified the need to widen Md. 194 by two lanes coming from Md. 26 just to manage current traffic needs.
A median blocks a driver from turning onto Fountain Rock Road from Md. 194.
Walkersville’s population has increased 50% in 30 years, according to census data. Additional traffic concerns alone should put the brakes on this proposal.
Another concern is zoning.
The parcel and the surrounding areas are zoned agricultural and light residential. Why change this parcel to light industrial? It is an inconsistent vision for development and does not maintain community values.
A third glaring issue is how this poorly conceived idea was presented. Most of my neighbors and patients are not aware of this proposal, which was revealed last month at a town meeting where no public comment was permitted.
Walkersville has a special election for two commissioner seats on Feb. 13. Residents should know the candidates’ views on this.
Walkersville faced a similar situation years ago, when a proposed retreat center would have attracted thousands of people. The decision to not allow it was common sense — the town’s infrastructure could not support it.
The property was converted to a venue for wedding receptions and private parties, which dovetailed nicely into our small town.
I hope common sense again prevails.
