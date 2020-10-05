As parents of two sons who attended Frederick County Public Schools, and now three grandsons who are currently enrolled in FCPS, we have spent over 27 years in Frederick County.
We were employed by Montgomery County Public Schools for 31 and 34 years. We have seen numerous changes in both systems. We have witnessed Dean Rose in his role as a parent, coach, mentor to students, and sounding board for parents and staff of FCPS.
Frederick County needs a man like Dean who is open minded and willing to get in the trenches and work for parents, staff and most importantly our students. We have never seen him give less than 100 percent to what he is involved in.
He has a vision to do his best for your students. In days of constant and changing turmoil, I know he will work on the FCPS board to safely return students and teachers to the classroom, when he has been given proof by the CDC, state of Maryland and Frederick County Health Department that our students are safe.
He will be a true leader in the effort to return to normal classes. He has thrown himself into this endeavor whole heartedly. You can rest assured that he is the best man for the job. He is ready, willing and able on day 1 to get to work for you and your children. He will work with all BOE members to bring consensus and a hard work ethic to get the best for all parents, staff and students.
He is very approachable and open to ideas that can help FCPS. He will serve the whole community very well. He is like your best neighbor who is always there for you no matter what. Vote for Dean Rose for FCPS BOE if you desire a man who always goes above and beyond for what he believes in.
Mary (Kitty) and Phil Burkey
Mount Airy
