It's time for new and fresh ideas at the Frederick County Board of Education, and Dean Rose is the candidate that can deliver. He is the parent of two children who attended Frederick County public schools. He was a successful, caring and knowledgeable basketball coach at FCPS, who coached our son. Dean is a successful business person who will bring his expertise to budgeting decisions.
Besides being an active participant in service clubs, serving on boards and logging countless volunteer hours, he is a person who does his homework and learns all angles of the important issues facing the BOE.
During his campaign for membership on the BOE, he has generously given his time attending countless meetings of the BOE, as well as other entities regarding issues facing our children.
Organizations and local leaders have endorsed Dean for the BOE, too many to mention here. We support Dean Rose because he has proven that he cares about children and we cannot think of a better person to serve on the BOE.
