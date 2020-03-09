In response to the letter to the editor “Numbers and human dignity” of Feb. 28, the writer basically states that it looks like the law and finances are against her worldview, but she doesn’t care. Her impassioned dogma associated with illegal aliens in the country trumps all other concerns.
The writer provides motivations for why people break the law to enter our country. There are processes in place to allow for the orderly entry to our country should you be seeking aid. If you enter without asking permission, you are breaking the law. If you are working while being here illegally, you are breaking the law. No person here illegally can be paying taxes and contributing to society unless they are doing so with forged documents, yet another crime. If you enter illegally, we do not know if you are carrying a communicable disease or have a criminal history.
The writer also claims that trying to enforce long-standing immigration laws make a mockery of the concepts of “malice toward none and justice for all.” I offer no malice to the writer or the people here illegally; I only ask that we all follow the law. The act of intentionally ignoring the law is malicious by its very nature and is a rejection of the concept of justice. The attempt to conflate the history of the Fugitive Slave Act and Jim Crow laws with the issue of people breaking into our country is simply another example of the writers being disingenuous. In the case of the Slave Act and Jim Crow laws the state actively persecuted people based solely on the color of their skin. In the case of illegal aliens, they find themselves in a predicament because they made a conscious decision to break into our country and as they live here, they continue to make a conscious decision to break our laws.
I am confident that the writer is sincere in their desire to see suffering people around the world find hope and justice; I share her general worldview. But I do not share that the ends justify the means. If the belief is this strong with the writer and her kindred spirits, I would expect her to take her pocketbook and move to some of the places that need her help, leading by example. Tacitly encouraging people to flee their home country only ensures that things will only get worse in those countries.
Most of us are fortunate to have been born in the greatest country on the planet (rule of law) and have only been made stronger by robust immigration. Being an American is a big deal, and if you want to be one, just ask if it’s OK to come in.
Jay Wolfe
Woodsboro
[thumbup] I find it difficult to understand why so many here believe that it is acceptable to have an open border and in the next breath say the countries debt is to high.
