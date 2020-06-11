I would like to ask our local runners to do us walkers a favor. I know it's hard to run wearing a mask and I don't begrudge you not wearing one, but I've had some times when I'll find a runner pass by me only two or three feet away, huffing and puffing, and I never even heard them coming until it was too late for me to get farther aside or even turn my back.
Would you please, if you are coming up on someone, about 15 feet before you get there just yell something like "On your right!" so I can tell where you are and I know how to move aside?
It's not that I just don't want your coronavirus if you have it — I don't want your flu or even your head cold. So please, just warn me you're coming and I'll get out of your way. Thank you.
Article is annoying. I call out when running or biking and people still get upset or scared. Yesterday I rode my bike next to two lady's on our local walk/bike trail, said, "on your left" , they turned into me and stared screaming like they were scared. Weird. For walkers, please don't take up the entire walking bath. Baker park's paths are nice and wide, the two of you don't need to be from end-to-end.
Yep....seen this one before...and is annoying.
