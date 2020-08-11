Looking at reporting from various sources, I wonder if Americans will connect the dots between the ginned-up hysteria surrounding mail-in voting and the daily attempt to discredit it by President Trump — who votes by mail.
Trump’s attempt to sabotage the Post Office by putting a crony (big donor) in charge is not bad enough — the current political appointee has limited mail delivery hours to deliberately create backlogs, undermining confidence and seriously hampering delivery during a health crisis. No, Trump’s latest is applauding a single state for its mail-in voting system — Florida — the state that perpetuated voter fraud against in-person voting by minorities, to the benefit of the then Republican governor’s brother, George W. Bush. That is voter fraud.
It helps the fraudsters’ cause if they can undermine confidence in a government bureau over a long time. Charges of the postal service’s "bankruptcy" emerged only after a Republican Congress required it in 2006 to pre-fund retirements and health benefits for the next 75 years — yes, you read that right — a burden carried by no other federal bureau, accounting for 83 percent of its 2019 deficit.
Its 13-year deficits stem from that requirement, which was voted out only by the Democratic House this past February — and marooned on the Senate leader’s desk, along with 395 other pieces of legislation. Like the second coronavirus relief package, that measure has gone nowhere. Thank the cronyism and the cowardice of an administration that is both incapable of leading and incapable of being honest.
A recent letter excoriated an administration critic for not proposing solutions rather than trotting out the nauseating list of failures of this administration, but the leadership is the job of the candidate elected. Voters should be a better judge of character than to expect honesty from a six-time bankrupt "businessman."
Since last week I have had 2 separate mailings miss their delivery date per USPS tracking. One was delayed by just one day but the other was “delayed” by four days.
