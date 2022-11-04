The AR-15 rifle has recently been the weapon of choice for murderers gunning down children in schools across the nation. It is the symbol of rampant American gun violence and the center of the debate over Second Amendment rights.
In the most indecent, tone-deaf display of political pandering I’ve ever seen, Mike Hough raffled off an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to raise money for his 2018 Maryland Senate re-election bid. The prize included 250 rounds of ammunition, and he raised $3,975.
Hough’s craven political stunt was utterly disrespectful to families who have lost children and loved ones to gun violence. He claimed that Americans have “God-given” Second Amendment rights. Whether you believe that or not, I am positive that God would rather we hug our kids when they get home from school than we own a gun.
I want the next county executive to have a core sense of common decency and empathy for all citizens, which yes, includes victims of gun violence. I want a person who realizes the safety of our children is more inalienable than our right to own an AR-15. Mike Hough is not that person, which is why I’m supporting Jessica Fitzwater.
