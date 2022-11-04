The AR-15 rifle has recently been the weapon of choice for murderers gunning down children in schools across the nation. It is the symbol of rampant American gun violence and the center of the debate over Second Amendment rights.

In the most indecent, tone-deaf display of political pandering I’ve ever seen, Mike Hough raffled off an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to raise money for his 2018 Maryland Senate re-election bid. The prize included 250 rounds of ammunition, and he raised $3,975.

