The Tuesday front-page article ("Gov. Thomas Johnson High to get artificial turf field") and daily poll question treat the installation of artificial turf at some high school fields as a good thing. It is not.
Here is the synopsis of a scientific study conducted by physician-researchers from University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve University and UH Sports Medicine Institute.
“They found athletes were 58 percent more likely to sustain an injury during athletic activity on artificial turf. Injury rates were significantly higher for football, girls and boys soccer, and rugby athletes. Lower extremity, upper extremity, and torso injuries were also found to occur with a higher incidence on artificial turf.”
That does not appear to be a positive move for our schools — even beyond the cost concerns.
