Rules, regulations and concern for safety during this pandemic have caused many stores to prohibit reusable bags at checkout. Does that mean we are forced to accept one-time-use plastic bags? Consider the following.
Of all the plastic waste produced in 2017, only 8.4 percent of it eventually got recycled, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Even if you submit your plastic for recycling, the chances of it actually getting recycled are rather slim.
As a result, many of us would feel better if we didn’t have to accept those one-time-use plastic bags. Well, here is a routine that can eliminate their use by many of us.
At checkout, don’t accept any bags. Just put the groceries back into the shopping cart as they are scanned. Or have the clerk do that for you. Then roll the cart out to your car and transfer the groceries from the cart directly into those reusable bags that you so carefully collected over the past few years.
This won’t work for everyone all the time, but it can work for most of us, most of the time. And it could eliminate more plastic bags than you could possibly count.
Joe Dorr
Frederick
