Area B is home to Frederick's superfund site. Unlined landfills exist on Area B that, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, were used as disposal pits for chemical, biological and radiological materials. Those landfills have been capped overtop, but are still not lined.
The road positioning that the city is considering for Christophers Crossing mentioned in the March 4 article in the Frederick News-Post (Area B contamination complicates planning for city road project) is slated to be constructed within 10 yards of these toxic landfills, which according to the EPA, are not completely characterized due to the danger it would pose to do so.
The agreement that the paper mentions between the city and Fort Detrick is an expired memorandum of understanding that was drawn up long before we had the information that we do now about the extent of the contamination, yet the city continues to hang its hat on this expired agreement, not fully understanding what is at stake.
The article is misleading, stating that the National Priorities List (NPL) listing is to determine if the area needs further testing. Placement on the NPL means this area is indeed a superfund site which declares it necessary to investigate and remediate, due to a known release or threat of release that could affect public health, or the environment.
Tracy Coleman stated in the article that the route through Area B is the preferred alignment. I was hoping to take the city at its word in the draft of its Comprehensive Plan that they are actively considering alternative routes.
Kelly Russell said they want the public to know they will consider the risks “while planning the project.” It would behoove the city to consider the risks before planning the project.
City officials have the responsibility to do the right thing. A road 10 yards alongside biological contamination in an area prone to sinkholes is negligent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.