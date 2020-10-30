I know this is rather late to reach voters, but I felt the need to address the sports betting article in the weekend paper (Worth the gamble? Question of sports betting in Maryland goes to voters). I always wondered just how much revenue from gambling actually made it to the state, and if it did, why haven’t we been made aware of it. Hats off to Mr. Mordensky for doing the research and discovering that little if any has made it into the schools.
Mr. Cohen, who owns Long Shot’s, the off-track betting parlor inside the Clarion Inn hotel on Holiday Drive in Frederick, urges us to vote yes. Does this money that would supposedly come into the state make up for all that is lost for compulsive gamblers? Yes, I know they would come of their own free will. Mr. Cohen also states that if you get in over your head there is a number to call for help.
I’ve had the opportunity to attend numerous Gamblers Anonymous meetings as a support person. Not long ago, compulsive gambling was designated a disease. The damage it does (just like other addictions) is heart breaking. Marriages fall apart, retirement funds are depleted as are other bank accounts, stealing from family/friends ending with a jail sentence. Gambling is everywhere. You can’t enter a grocery store, liquor store, mom & pop store, gas station, etc. without being faced with temptation.
Hearing the stories at GA meetings educates one on what it means to lose everything. The meeting provides support and hopefully guidance to all who attend. Being clean does not mean that you won’t gamble again. Folks who “slip” along the way are welcomed back with open arms and a fresh beginning.
Of course those who are in the business of providing gambling establishments would urge you to vote yes for Question 2.
I would urge you to vote no for Question 2.
M.H. Cramer
Frederick
American voters have been strong-armed by cynical politicians and deep-pocketed gambling "industry" interest groups (there are many!) into thinking that a vote for gambling is a vote for education. Such hypocrisy. A vote for gambling is a vote for blighted lives, broken families, impoverished children. I am not (conventionally) religious, but I do care about people. A vote against gambling (i.e. against supporting huge profiteering by the gambling industry tycoons) is a vote for a stronger, better America. Thank you for writing a thoughtful LTE for us, and for sharing valuable information about GA too. ❤️
Have you ever watched people buying Lottery tickets? Let’s get real people will gamble legal or otherwise
I agree. Gambling is a problem, not a solution.
Whenever I think of gambling, I also think of the stock market. Conventional wisdom used to be never put into the market more than you can afford to lose. Now with so many 401ks and other such plans, the stock market is key to many of those plans. It's smart to diversify how the funds in those plans are invested - but I suspect most people don't bother. I used to have a hard time getting new hires to sign up for the 401k.
Or, one can keep spending grocery money on lottery tickets and wonder why they are still in the hole when they get ready to retire.
