The words “first, do no harm” are a promise within the Hippocratic Oath for physicians, but they could very well be included in the oath of office for every public official here in Frederick.
The mayor and aldermen are deciding in April whether to make changes to the 2020 Comprehensive Plan, which includes constructing a loop road extension to Christophers Crossing through Area B on Fort Detrick property. Existing plans also include building homes adjacent to Area B. There is, in fact, already land being cleared next to Kemp Lane with signage promoting “Luxury Townhomes.”
Extensive input has been provided from experts and community action groups attesting to the dangers of digging up land near this contaminated site. Area B has long been identified as a dumping ground filled with biological, chemical and radiological materials. The site has been on the National Priorities List as a “Superfund” since 2009 due to “contaminants moving from buried hazardous refuse into groundwater.”
I am very concerned that Frederick could become another version of Love Canal in Niagara Falls, or be compared to any community affected by toxic waste contamination. Please put public safety and protecting our groundwater water ahead of unsafe growth — and above all else — do no harm.
(2) comments
Why would you build next to a Superfund site? Buyers should hire lawyers at time of purchase and get their lawsuits prepared early.
Frederick now has upscale "downtown"? homes too close to the airport for comfort, but you'd have to know about discussions about that to feel concerned. Maybe the luxury part of the townhomes will be no basements and no need to EVER landscape, in fact, please DO NOT ever turn over a shovelful of dirt, your fine home is finely appointed with copious fake greenery in pots. Just guessing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.