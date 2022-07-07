The city of Frederick is proposing to enact a rental housing licensing and inspection program at an annual cost of $600,000. I am adamantly opposed to rental licensing primarily because the fees will simply be passed on to renters in the form of rent increases. It’s really as simple as that, but here are a few other factors to consider.
In a March 9, 2022, article in the Frederick News-Post, Ryan Trout, who reportedly helped Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak develop the rental licensing legislation, is quoted as saying: “However, squalor cannot be the answer.” Mr. Trout is referring to the prospect of the rental licensing program preventing or addressing any squalid housing conditions in Frederick. Exactly where is this squalid housing in Frederick? Can’t or won’t owner-occupied housing fall into disrepair and squalor, or is squalor always restricted to renters?
What’s the justification for this expensive program? In the executive summary accompanying the proposed ordinance, there are no statistics from the Code Enforcement Department, no examples of violations, and absolutely no proof of significant violations. There are also no examples that disprove the effectiveness of a “complaint-based enforcement program.” Without any documentation of need, statistical information, metrics or even anecdotal information, the city is proposing to establish a rental licensing program with a start-up cost of $130,000 and an annual operating cost of $600,000. The fees include a $120 annual registration fee per rental unit, a fee of $300 for a second re-inspection, and fines of $1,000 a day for any owners found in violation who continue to rent their unit that was found to be in violation.
Considering that the U.S. economy is struggling with the aftereffects of the COVID pandemic, it is a terrible time for a local government to do anything that would increase rents (unless displacement and further gentrification are the underlying goals). Now is not the time to establish a poorly developed rental licensing program that will increase the cost of rental housing and predominately impact households with limited incomes who are already struggling to survive. I truly hope Maryland Legal Aid and the Homeless Persons Representation Project are paying attention.
Mike Spurrier
Frederick
Mike Spurrier is the former director of Frederick Community Action Agency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.