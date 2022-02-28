Now is the time for the Maryland Board of Public Works to approve funding for dredging of oyster shell deposits in the Man-O-War Shoal in the upper Chesapeake Bay.
It has been more than 25 years of delays for final approval of a cost effective and environmentally sound initiative to help restore the bay’s natural oyster population. This dredging will not only enhance an ongoing rebound of the bay’s oyster population. It will also increase the capacity of the oyster population to naturally and effectively reduce the impact of pollution by filtering the waters of the bay.
The reasons for this delay on final approval of this initiative are simple and frustrating. It is the result of tyranny of the loud by some environmental organizations. They ignore the reality that professionals at government regulatory agencies (including the U.S. EPA and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources), as well as independent third-party research organizations, have reported there will not be adverse impacts from oyster shell dredging in the Man-O-War Shoal.
Despite these fact-based reports, some environmental groups oppose this initiative. Why have they consistently ignored these facts? Could it be that they rely on gloom-and-doom reports on the health of the bay to solicit contributions for a large staff, paid lobbyists, a Washington, D.C., lobbying firm, extensive real estate holdings and monies in offshore bank accounts? Do they really have the best interests of the Bay as their true mission? We don’t know.
These are questions that beg more scrutiny by the media and public. It is time to call out and stop listening to the loud voices of those who oppose dredging and recycling shell deposits in the Man-O-War Shoal. It is time to tell it like it is — opposition to dredging is based in part on obscuring an abysmal long-term failure to pursue important unresolved pollution issues, false narratives unsupported by facts, and perhaps self-serving motives. It is time for all stakeholders to acknowledge that dredging and recycling oyster shell deposits in the Man-O-War Shoal is cost effective, a long-term solution to restoring the oyster population, and environmentally sound, and it will not harm recreational fishing in the Man-O-War Shoal based on dredging experiences elsewhere in the bay.
Robert Newberry
Chestertown
Capt. Newberry chairs the Delmarva Fisheries Association Inc. (DFA). DFA represents over 80 percent of Maryland’s watermen, whose livelihood and unique multi-generational way of life depends upon sustainable harvests in a healthy Chesapeake Bay.
