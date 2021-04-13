My thanks to the Frederick News-Post for allowing me space to offer a sincere goodbye to my adopted hometown. I must mention my friend George Delaplaine and his now retired Frederick News and Frederick Post teams, with whom I had more than 43 years of professional and personal relationships.
Loretta and I have been blessed by our decision to relocate to Frederick in 1977 when Fort Detrick and U. S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Bob Shaw brought me on as chief of public affairs and command historian. What an opportunity. I look back on that experience of 22 years with great satisfaction. I was mentored by many of the original team of scientists from Dr. Riley Housewright, Col. Richard Barquist, William C. Patrick, Joseph Jemski, Dr. Charles Phillips, Dr. George Lewis and so many others. My long distance education included from its founder the late Dr. Ira Baldwin. Ironically, we are relocating within just a few miles of Dr. Baldwin’s (and Neva’s) former retirement home in Arizona.
Frederick has been an ideal hometown in which to raise our children and grandchildren. Our life has been fulfilled by the wonderful relationships we have formed. It includes our neighbors and friends, the churches, schools, Scouting, Rotary, American Legion, Society of the 40/8, Sons of the American Revolution, Frederick Memorial Park, both city and county 250th anniversary celebrations, the friends at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s of Utica Lutheran Church, plus the Friday lunch bunch formerly of the Shamrock.
I could write a book — and I did — about Fort Detrick and Frederick. Fredericktowne and its families will remain in our hearts wherever we go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.