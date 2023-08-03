I am writing in response to the July 28 Frederick News-Post article “Legal action pondered over FCPS gender policies.”
As the founder of Transparency in Education, I believe a few clarifications are needed.
It’s unfortunate that the article referred to us as a local “conservative” group, which only serves to polarize any reader. Our positions are focused on topics, not political ideology.
On policy 443, we’re focused on empowering parents and giving more of a voice for that part of the community who supports restoring the rights of parents of all 45,000 students to raise their children to align with their beliefs, faith, values, and family culture.
Our proposal on policy 443 doesn’t deny transgender and gender nonconforming students an accommodating environment at school.
The proposal acknowledges these students, but also requires the school to notify parents when their child exhibits the symptoms of a recognized psychological condition (gender dysphoria) and change the language of the policy to make biological sex the primary determinant of interscholastic sports team participation and access to private areas such as bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight lodging.
It asks the schools to develop a program to educate parents on gender dysphoria and connect them with appropriate experts to assess and determine next steps for their child.
The article is light on describing our numerous efforts to work with the board on this proposal.
Since we introduced it in February, we made multiple attempts to meet with the board and describe the advances we’ve incorporated since the policy was installed over six years ago.
While approaches to transgender care for minors are unsettled, much has changed. What once was thought of as the best approach has been substantially modified by the medical community and many European countries and U.S. states.
Every request to meet was denied.
In the interest of transparency, we then asked the board to explain the rationale for allowing biological boys to compete on girls’ sports teams since most residents don’t support this policy. The board did not provide the rationale.
In April and May, the board told the community that no changes to the policy would be considered, so we should move on. That left us no choice but pursue the only remaining option for updating 443, so it fairly covers all 45,000 students and all families — legal action.
This contrasts with our proposal to restore academic proficiency. In response to our proposals to strengthen the plan and create transparency, FCPS invited us to discuss our ideas and was receptive. We wish that happened with policy 443.
Jim Lehmann
Ijamsville
Editor’s note: Jim Lehmann is the founder of Transparency in Education LLC, a nonprofit organization.
(19) comments
Real conservatives mind their own business and don't pry into other's rights or decisions - these folks aren't even close to that standard, they have a chew toy of beating up on a very easy foe, gay children and their parents. It's quite disgusting to watch the draping of "converative" over autocratic bullies. Excising the religious aspects as adroitly as the canned mission statement may, it's very clear what this movement comes from and what inspires it.
Wow, Mr. Pied!!
Transparency in Education's proposed policy ensures that government minds its own business and does not conduct affirmative therapy in secret without parental permission, which is what the current policy allows. The issue here is government overreach.
All they want is to make sure the parents (where home life may not be the safest environment and not all parents are understanding) know which one of their offspring is toying with the idea of not being manly men or girlie girls and deliberately defying being normal. Then hook the parents and their little annoyance with the right authorities to straighten up and fly right.
LOL - you just validated my comment in a way that was perfect. Thanks. The "right authorities", indeed.
My Dad, a retired Chief Warrant Officer, 24 years Army, used to tell me to straighten up and fly right all the time!! Hahahaha!! Oh, the memories!
No, the proposed policy is very specific that schools are to be neutral with regard to gender identity outcomes. The policy supports parents who want to have their child's names and pronouns changed, and parents who don't think that's in the best interest of their child.
Here's what Transparency in Education's proposals *really* do:
1) Deny student rights. Students are citizens and are entitled to the same protections under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees equal protection. Denying these 40-some students the right to access sports and other activities would be a violation of this amendment.
2) Endangers children's mental health - I have friends, very open and caring families, who had a transgender child that they welcomed with open arms when the kid came out to them - but the kid still had to do it on their terms, not a 3rd party. Forcing the school system to out a child would harm the child's mental health. And, since the proposed policy would destroy welcoming environment at the school, kids would not be as willing to discuss with their teachers and counselors, leaving school officials to...what? Guess based on a student's dress and behavior? Good luck with that can of worms.
3) Destroy families - What about families where one parent knows a child is transgender, but the other parent doesn't? I've encountered this before as well. Should it be the school's place to interfere in a situation like this?
4) Increases bullying - the constant rhetoric espoused by this group emboldens bigots throughout the county to target this population, both inside and outside of schools. Since our focus is schools, let's not forget that there has been a rise in bullying in the wake of the pandemic. This rhetoric only makes efforts to tamp that down harder because it normalizes persecution of a minority group.
5) Attacks a minority population - the author says most residents don't support the policy of allowing transgender children to play on the team that matches their gender. Statistics show this to be true. But, sometimes the community isn't right - look to support school segregation policies that existed as late as the 1970s, reaction to allowing women to play sports at all prior to Title 9, and only 57% of Americans supporting gay marriage when it was deemed constitutional in 2015. Only 41% of Americans currently support transgender students playing on the team they identify with - but part of the purpose of the Constitution is to protect the minority against the will of the majority. Sometimes a government body needs to step in to protect the rights of others even when it is not popular.
6) Ignores the voter - we heard your plea before, just from a different group - the Education, not Indoctrination slate. And the voters rejected this group's request for a majority on the school board. The author says the school board is ignoring the group; instead, I would argue the school board is listening to the voters.
And if you really wanted transparency, why would you hold closed meetings and block comments on your Facebook page. Bold advocates, indeed.
Here's a thought - Stop. Attacking. Children.
@mikebinkley2022 Aug 3, 2023 8:50am
While I completely agree with what you say in points 2-6, I must disagree with point #1 and 5. Title IX was enacted to give girls an equal opportunity in sports. Now along comes a postpubescent biological male that has more strength and stamina due to testosterone on their muscle development. Do you think it is fair that that the transgendered person referring to themselves as female, to be competing against girls who have not had the benefit of testosterone on their development? Should a biological female accept that they were defeated by such a person? This isn't only about winning local, state, and national titles that they may miss out on, but also in the competition itself. Why should a girl accept being bumped back a place or two when they had to compete against someone that has a performance enhancement, again, due to the effects of testosterone. Nobody is stopping them from competing, just compete on a level playing field with those of your own biological identity. That is just on the competition issue. Access to the same changing and showers by the transgendered would be very uncomfortable to most females. Should they just learn to accept it?
Access to every other aspect of life should be accepted, except this issue.
Right on Gabe! We have to be accepting to all people, NO MATTER WHAT!! That's why we're here, on this earth, to exist with and help each other as we can!!
Gabe, agree, 100%. That's the only place for a valid argument and there should not be an inherent advantage in athletics that is discriminatory to women. The musculature advantages aren't fair.
Rules and policy can be crafted to account for testing for testosterone levels that allow for the mitigating effects of hormone blockers and similar treatment to take place. It’s a slippery slope though - there are biological females that have naturally high testosterone levels (I recently read an article about this, but am unable to look it up at the moment). Point is, compromise can be reached on policy, but this group wants no room for compromise. It’s not like one day a 16 year old boy can decide he is transgender just to play volleyball the next day. There are rules and procedures.
As for your point about restrooms and changing rooms gets overblown. Women’s restrooms have individual stalls and frankly, changing rooms in any school environment is uncomfortable for many students, regardless of gender. Designing universal facilities that allow for student privacy could go a long way in being accommodating towards many students for a variety of reasons.
That's completely false. The proposed policy talks specifically about removing the stigma around the issues of gender identity and creating an environment of openness and support.
I agree with the FNP's characterization of the group as "conservative". That was a nice way of describing the group.
“It asks the schools to develop a program to educate parents on gender dysphoria and connect them with appropriate experts to assess and determine next steps for their child.”
So the schools aren’t enough of a nanny state? Could you explain why parents — you know, the people you to want to empower — can’t do any of this for themselves? It sounds like you not only want the schools to parent your child, you them to parent you parents as well.
Gender dysphoria is not a physiological disorder, not a mental illness.
You want the school to report to parents on children’s behavior, hairstyles, and clothing that is typically associated with the opposite sex or any acts that seem contrary to their biological sex? Do you want that for all children or just parent that are homophobic?
Gender dysphoria is a mental condition and there is a whole chapter on it in the DSM-5 on page 511.
FCPS/BOE could not care less about parents or SE students they mistreated. Still no resolution about cameras in SE classrooms. Why? Because they fear this!
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/08/02/judge-gives-former-kanawha-county-teacher-10-years-in-jail-for-turning-classroom-into-place-of-torture/
Wow, that's pretty bad!! The issue is the cameras are the cheap part. All the storage needed for those videos is expensive - and people wonder why the school budget keeps growing leaps and bounds!! Cameras in every classroom is a good piece of it!
