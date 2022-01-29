In response to Karen Yoho’s Jan. 15 column (School board member responds to statement on DOJ report) on the recent DOJ findings, it would have been nice if she had written a short letter stating that Frederick County Public Schools failed our special education students and it will do better in the future, and then laid out the specifics of how.
Instead she started by walking back her astoundingly tone deaf statement on Jan. 6 that the board did nothing illegal in an obvious attempt to save herself from a well-deserved backlash. Then, in what I found to be an insulting paragraph, Ms. Yoho provided a history of past student abuses that have been eliminated from our schools like corporal punishment and classroom shaming practices, as if to suggest the abuses pushed on our special education students should be understandable because we once thought similar abusive behaviors were acceptable.
I was confused. Was she suggesting some comparative equivalency that rationalized the behavior specified in the DOJ findings or was she suggesting that the board members weren’t smart enough to learn from the past and realize that the current abuses were just as wrong as the ones she cited from history? (If she or the board felt this was a solid explanation of why the abusive behavior wasn’t addressed, I wonder if they presented it as a defense to the DOJ). Then came a series of explanations, which rang closer to excuses, about a lack of funding and training. This letter read like a self-serving series of explanations that was more about absolution than accountability.
Superintendent Alban is gone, as she should be, but the abuse of the seclusion and restraint process is clearly a disgraceful and appalling failure by the FCPS leadership that extended over a very long period of time, during which apparently no one on the board was engaged enough to be aware it was happening, or worse, they knew and didn’t fix it. Either scenario is a clear sign the departure of Superintendent Alban should only be a first step; the entire board needs to be replaced.
Jim Lehmann
Ijamsville
