It is with great sadness that I read what some members of the Frederick County Board of Education think of the hard work the teachers of FCPS have been doing for the two months.
Most teachers that I know are working 12+ hour days creating curriculum to TEACH the students of Frederick County.
For board member Liz Barrett to say she feels that calling the current weeks of distance learning “instructional days” is a façade is insulting, demeaning and disrespectful. I am certain that if a member of the BOE were to ask any student who is engaging in the MEANINGFUL lessons most, if not all, FCPS teachers are providing they would find that students are, in fact, learning.
No one asked to be placed in this situation but I, for one, have seen first hand how hard teachers are working to provide instruction and curriculum to students in the most “formal”way our circumstance allow. Liz Barrett, and Jay Mason who agreed with Ms. Barrett, should apologize to teachers and should remove themselves from the BOE if her comments are the true feelings of both of these individuals. Insulting. Degrading. And down right mean.
